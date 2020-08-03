Telly Tattle: Riya Sharma talks about her role in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

After Maharaj Ki Jai Ho and Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Riya Sharma will be seen in a leading role in the upcoming show, Pinjara Khoobsurti Ka, which deals with how society perceives beauty. "I am glad to be back on the set and resume work after the lockdown," says Sharma. "My character Mayura is a woman who finds herself trapped in her beauty," she adds.

Talking about her show, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, it found appreciation for its concept and comedy. And coming to Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, in this show, she played the role Chinki, who studies in the 8th standard and is addicted towards her phone.

Due to the lockdown, the shootings of all the television serials came to a halt but after a gap of four months, the cast and crew of a lot of shows has come back with all the necessary precautions and safety measures. And given the acclaim that Sharma's earlier shows received, the expectations from her new one are also expectedly high.

