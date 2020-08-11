Telly Tattle: Rupali Ganguly attempts Sridevi's hit number Hawaa hawaai

Rupali Ganguly attempted Sridevi's hit number from Mr India (1987) for a dance sequence in Anupamaa. She says, "Nobody in this world can match steps with Sridevi. As a fan since childhood, this will be my humble tribute to her."

The show revolves around Anupamaa, a homemaker who dons multiple hats like any other and her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfils all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family. The titular role of Anupamaa is essayed by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey plays the part of her husband, Vanraj on the show. The show is produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions.

Up for a twist!

Shedding her sappy on-screen image, Gurdeep Kohli is set to play a cheerful character in Naati Pinky. "Audience will see me play a character who is full of life. It will be a dramatic change from my earlier rona-dhona roles," she says. Gurdeep Kohli, who is best remembered for her television show, Sanjivani for her portrayal of Dr Juhi, was last seen in web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Slambook: Ankur Rathee

One thing you will never share with anyone?

The last slice of chocolate cake.

What is your Kryptonite?

Netflix's 'Play Next Episode' button.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Will Smith.

Something you are not good at?

Remembering names.

Place you were first kissed?

Her living room in La Jolla, California.

What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?

Whether they seem happy or not.

