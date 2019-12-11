Telly tattle: Sapna Pabbi's short film released; Ishita Ganguly learns horse riding

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After Drive, which released on Netflix last month, Sapna Pabbi is now basking in the rave reviews for her web series, Inside Edge 2. Her character, Mantra Patil, who is the co-owner of Mumbai Mavericks, has been appreciated. Yesterday, her short film, Archit Kumar's Sepia, co-starring Aparshakti Khurana, dropped online. There is no respite for the Khamoshiyan (2015) actor who has some other projects lined up in her kitty.

Giddy-up

Ishita Ganguly, who plays Maa Kali on Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, is learning horseriding for an upcoming track in the mythological show. The actor says, "It was tough.It took me a while to get comfortable and learn how to control the horses, but it was an interesting experience."

Friends forever

RadhaKrishn co-actors Arpit Ranka and Sumedh Mudgalkar hardly meet as they shoot on different sets of the show. They share a close bond off-screen. Recently, the two had an opportunity to shoot together for a special track. They were thrilled and remained inseparable, sharing lunch boxes amid constant chatter.

