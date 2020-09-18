Telly Tattle: Sayantani Ghosh and Shagufta Ali join the cast of Barrister Babu

Sayantani Ghosh and Shagufta Ali are the latest additions to the cast of Barrister Babu. They have been roped in to take the drama quotient a notch higher, which will now unfold in a red-light district. Last seen in Bepannah, Ali features as Tarabai who seeks control of the area. Ghosh plays a dancer, Rasiya.

Nothing to cover up now

Tattoo-crazy Shamin Mannan has got herself inked all over her body. At last count, she had nine tattoos and is already planning her next. As it is tedious to conceal them while shooting, she is glad to have now landed a role that requires her to flaunt them. As Koyal, in the new comic caper, Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare, her character lives life on her terms. Mannan is ready for the shoot in a jiffy as there’s nothing to hide now.

Hello, Anysha

Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Pranitaa Pandit and entrepreneur husband Shivi have named their newborn, Anysha. "It means a good soul," says Pranitaa, who delivered last month. Motherhood is proving to be "a roller coaster ride. It is full of miracles and madness," she says. "I hope to be back at work next year," adds Pranitaa.

