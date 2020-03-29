Telly tattle: Shah Rukh Khan's Circus all set to be back on TV and we can't wait

Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan is also bringing back Circus. Aziz Mirza's 1989 show starred Shah Rukh Khan as Shekharan, the reluctant owner of a circus. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also part of the show. Circus is part of DD's #stayhomeIndia line-up during the lockdown. Plans are afoot to revive several popular shows of the '80s. This was Khan's next TV show after Fauji and these two serials made a lot of noise at that time and played an instrumental role in making the actor into a star. He also became one of the earlier actors to successfully travel from the small to the big screen, and the rest is history!

Laugh along

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi, best remembered as TRP mama of Super Dancer, is raising the guffaws on his online show, Comedy from Home. The anchor-host is uploading videos of his gags and mimicry acts on his social media networking site daily. "I am keeping the audience entertained during times of self-isolation and social distancing," he says. Well, a lot of people may scoff at the over-dependence on social media but given the current situation the world is going through, social media is the only mode of entertainment we would be left with if we want a variety of content!

