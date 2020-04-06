Telly Tattle: Sharad Malhotra and Kettan Singh learn to play the guitar amid quarantine

While in quarantine, Sharad Malhotra is following the beginner's guide to playing the guitar. He is trying to pull off his favourite song, Kal Ho Naa Ho. Apna News Aayega actor Kettan Singh is also busy teaching himself to strum the right chords. Talking of Singh, he took to his Instagram account to share a video where he could be seen crooning and as stated above, practising his hands on the guitar.

He has a charming voice, and it seems if he continues to practice, he would surely be perfect soon. Have a look at the video right here:

Anjali Tatrari starts online tutorials

Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Niya Sharma in Sony Entertainment Television's show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, enjoys a massive fan following on her social media as she was a fashion blogger before she became an actress. We have always seen her all decked up in beautiful attires and her makeup game is always on point, too.

While the world is trying to cope up with the pandemic and trying to utilise their time well during quarantine, Anjali Tatrari being her creative self is making the most of her time and upping her fashion game yet again. Being a fashion blogger in the past, Anjali took up her favorite hobby and made styling videos. Not just that, the actress is also a make-up enthusiast and made her own makeup tutorial too after several requests from fans.

Speaking about this, Anjali said, "The lockdown has brought everything to a standstill. It's a difficult time for all of us as everyone is in their houses for our own safety. I urge everyone to stay put. However, one can make the most of this time by doing what they like or any hobbies that they want to pursue. So, I am making the most of my break by doing what I love to do the most - helping mommy in the kitchen, reading all the messages from my fans, interacting with them, as well as putting up styling and make-up tutorials on social media. Dressing up has always been my passion and before I became an actress, I used to be a fashion blogger. So, I got in touch with my first love again and made a couple of dress up and makeup tutorials. Giving time to ourselves is what we would miss due to our hectic shooting schedule. So now as we all are homebound, we can spend this time doing what we like."

Paritosh Tripathi lights candles

Actor Paritosh Tripathi lit candles and lamps on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show solidarity in the country's fight against coronavirus.

Tripathi comments, "It was a proud moment for me, when I saw the enthusiasm of everyone, it filled me and the atmosphere with immense positivity. I am sure this kind of unity, love for the country and concern for other citizens is enough to fight against any battle. Please follow the lockdown rules, Be Safe and Stay at home."

The Prime Minister on Friday urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 as a gesture to "challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis".

