Telly tattle: Shefali Jariwala shares new normal; Manas Shah sells his car to survive COVID

Shefali Jariwala and husband Parag Tyagi flew to New Delhi from Mumbai for the last rites of Tyagi's father. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant felt strange moving around in protective gear. She says, "Hand sanitisers were at every corner. There was sadness in the air. It felt different. But this is the new normal."

"My father-in-law was unwell for some time. He was in the hospital for dialysis as his kidneys were giving him a lot of trouble, and just before the dialysis began he had a massive heart attack. He was admitted to hospital last month," Shefali shared this with the media.

On the edge

Hamari Bahu Silk actor Manas Shah was forced to sell his car to survive in Mumbai. The makers of the show have not paid his dues even though it went off the air in November. He also had to give up his rented pad and shift to a relative's home. Kriti Sanon had urged the makers to pay the dues.

Changing times

Vijayendra Kumeria, who was part of Naagin 4, now finds himself out of work. The show has come to an abrupt end. Producer Ekta Kapoor has already announced a new season. Kumeria is taking it in his stride. He reasons that this is how things will play out post the pandemic. "The industry will face a lot of changes. A lot of things will be beyond our control and we will have to accept it."

