Telly tattle: Soumya Tandon's team member tests positive for COVID-19; Madalsa Sharma's TV debut
Concerned about Soumya Tandon and the other team members' health, the makers have asked them to take a break from shooting.
A team member of the lead actor of the comedy soap Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Soumya Tandon, tested positive for COVID-19 just days after shooting resumed in Naigaon. Concerned about the actor and the other team members' health, the makers have asked them to take a break from shooting. They are also sanitising the set before the next spell of shooting begins as a precautionary measure.
When we work it’s never just one person. It’s team work. In bad times we need to , we have stand by our team, especially people who work under us. Let’s protect them, let’s be kind. Urge all producers, employers everyone , let’s help our staff. We will never be rich if it’s not shared with everyone around. #mondaymotivation let’s protect our staff. Picture by @sachin113photographer
Buddies forever
Producer Manish Goswami's bestie Sunil Gavaskar turns 71 today. Every year, he hosts a bash to mark the cricket icon's big day. Due to the current scenario, he will have to give the celebration a skip. The former India batsman is always present at the Dil Deke Dekho producer's launches. Gavaskar acted in Savli Premachi (1974) and Maalamaal (1988). Goswami has been after him to face the camera again in one of his upcoming productions.
New beginning
Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty makes her TV debut in Rajan Shahi's new show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. She plays a businesswoman in the family drama. After featuring in Ganesh Acharya's Angel (2011), Sharma was seen in regional films. In 2018, she wed Mimoh Chakraborty in a low-key ceremony in Ooty.
