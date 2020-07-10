Telly tattle: Soumya Tandon's team member tests positive for COVID-19; Madalsa Sharma's TV debut

A team member of the lead actor of the comedy soap Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Soumya Tandon, tested positive for COVID-19 just days after shooting resumed in Naigaon. Concerned about the actor and the other team members' health, the makers have asked them to take a break from shooting. They are also sanitising the set before the next spell of shooting begins as a precautionary measure.

Buddies forever

Producer Manish Goswami's bestie Sunil Gavaskar turns 71 today. Every year, he hosts a bash to mark the cricket icon's big day. Due to the current scenario, he will have to give the celebration a skip. The former India batsman is always present at the Dil Deke Dekho producer's launches. Gavaskar acted in Savli Premachi (1974) and Maalamaal (1988). Goswami has been after him to face the camera again in one of his upcoming productions.

New beginning

Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty makes her TV debut in Rajan Shahi's new show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. She plays a businesswoman in the family drama. After featuring in Ganesh Acharya's Angel (2011), Sharma was seen in regional films. In 2018, she wed Mimoh Chakraborty in a low-key ceremony in Ooty.

