Telly Tattle: Ssharad Malhotra to get married; Shivin Narang down with chicken pox

Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia

No more marriage phobia

Eternal bachelor Ssharad Malhotra is finally getting hitched. The Muskaan actor ties the knot with New Delhi-based fashion designer Ripci Bhatia next month. His family is said to have fixed the alliance. The actor was known to be marriage phobic. His earlier relationships with telly actors Pooja Bisht and Divyanka Tripathi went kaput as he developed cold feet at the last minute when it came to commitment. Looks like he has now overcome his aversion. Perhaps the non-industry Dilliwali girlfriend managed to knock sense into his head.



Shivin Narang

Down with chickenpox

Internet Wala Love actor Shivin Narang has been diagnosed with chickenpox. The actor had been nursing a fever since the last few days till he realised that the itchy rash on his body was chickenpox. As it is contagious, he will have to be homebound for almost a fortnight. With no banked episodes, the makers are said to be having a tough time without him as he is the lead actor.



Khalid Siddiqui

Taking up the victim's cause

Mariam Khan — Reporting Live actor Khalid Siddiqui will be seen in the upcoming film, #MainBhi. He plays a lawyer who was sexually assaulted as a child. The actor juggles television assignments with Bollywood. The film, which also stars Imran Khan, Sonali Raut and Mukesh Khanna, is being produced by model-actor Shawar Ali.

