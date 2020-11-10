Telly Tattle: Sunil Grover plays lead in situational crime comedy Sunflower

Sunil Grover plays the lead role in the web series, Sunflower, a situational crime comedy. "Mixing the two genres adds to the excitement," said Grover, who began shooting over the weekend. The show, set in a Mumbai housing society, is written and helmed by Vikas Bahl. "The characters are the most interesting part in the narrative, the audience will relate to their stories for sure," he added. Co-directed by Rahul Sengupta, it takes a look at some oddball residents in the colony.

Looking anew

After Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and Tripling 2, Amol Parashar has begun work on his next. He is shooting in Goa for a project, which the makers want to keep under wraps for now. "I am hoping that the forced break due to the lockdown helped me become a better actor. It enabled a breather to work on myself and grow as a person," he says.

Indian television has seen many popular saas-bahu on-screen Jodi. The latest one being from the show Hamari Wali Good News in which Juhi Parmar and Srishti Jain play the loving daughter in law and mother in law. Both of them share a wonderful on and off-screen rapport which is also visible in their performance.

Srishti says, "Juhi ma'am is really warm and welcoming. I won't lie I was a little nervous before I met her, but she instantly made me feel super comfortable. I know for a fact I will be learning a lot from her. I think we have already connected and I am sure that chemistry will translate on-screen too! Spending time with her is a lot of fun. She is more of a friend and we chitchat a lot in between the shots. She is the one who also gives me a lot of pointers, guides me and that means a lot to me. Though we are playing saas-bahu but off-screen I call her saheli. I am lucky indeed to get her as my co-star." Juhi is known for being a very friendly person since her tv show Kumkum.

Slambook - Shweta Basu Prasad

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to teleport.

Your celebrity crush?

Abhay Deol.

The last nightmare you had?

That there was no food left at home during the lockdown.

One thing on your wishlist?

Skydiving.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Scarlett Johansson.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise.

First place you were kissed?

At a club.

