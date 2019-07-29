Telly Tattle: Surbhi Chandna is the new doctor in the house; Shivin Narang-Sonali Kukreja dating?

television

Surbhi Chandna is part of the upcoming medical drama, Sanjivani, which is back after 17 years.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna's mother always wanted her to be a doctor. As a child, she loved to play with a toy stethoscope and pretend to examine patients and prescribe medicines. Little did Chandna know that she would actually get to play a doctor, if not become one. The actor is part of the upcoming medical drama, Sanjivani, which is back after 17 years.

Love, actually

Internet Wala Love actor Shivin Narang, who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and model Sonali Kukreja are said to be a couple. Though his name was linked with TV actor Smriti Kalra, he preferred to keep mum about Kukreja. Looks like he is finally throwing caution to the wind. He celebrated her birthday recently with pals from the industry. Their PDA took guests by surprise. Guess, they want to make it official.

Tinaa Dattaa: Ratta queen is my nickname on the sets of Daayan



Tinaa Dattaa (Picture/Tinaa Dutta's official Instagram account)



Tinaa Dattaa, who plays the role of Jahnvi Morya in Daayan is called a 'ratta' queen in real life. She recently revealed that she has an excellent memory and has a knack for memorizing difficult lines in one go. Datta hardly takes 2 minutes to go through a scene of four pages.

On asking her, how she manages to memorize every word of her line without using a prompter, Tinaa said, "I have a knack for memorizing difficult lines like a pro irrespective of how long and elaborate they might be. I can memorize my lines by reading the scene just once, and that usually doesn't take me more than 2 minutes. I don't re-read my scene after that. Ratta queen is my nickname on the set for this very reason!

On the work front, Tinaa gained popularity with her role as Icchha in Uttaran and audiences loved her exceptional performance.

