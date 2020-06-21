Telly tattle: This is how Sriti Jha has been working from home
Sriti Jha did her own make-up, hair and recorded it on her mobile phone to shoot for the promo, and this is something highly impressive!
Sriti Jha, who plays Pragya in the daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya, shot for the promo from home. Jha did her own make-up, hair and recorded it on her mobile phone. She missed make-up artiste Gaurav Patil and hairstylist Shabana Azim Sheikh, who she considers family.
Breathe in, breathe out
Fitness enthusiast Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating the International Day of Yoga today by propagating its benefits. The Naagin actor points out that practicing yoga even thrice a week can change your life. "The breathing techniques calm your mind, which is most needed in today's stressful times," she says.
She even took to her Instagram account to wish her dad a Happy Father's Day, have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
We don't always see eye to eye, but always heart to heart. Papa,your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. There were times I thought you were being just a little bit hard on me, but now I understand you were making me become the woman ,you knew that I could be. In the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am, and I straighten my crown. Happy Father’s Day papa . @surpalbhasin
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe