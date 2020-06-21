Search

Telly tattle: This is how Sriti Jha has been working from home

Updated: Jun 21, 2020, 16:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sriti Jha did her own make-up, hair and recorded it on her mobile phone to shoot for the promo, and this is something highly impressive!

Sriti Jha, who plays Pragya in the daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya, shot for the promo from home. Jha did her own make-up, hair and recorded it on her mobile phone. She missed make-up artiste Gaurav Patil and hairstylist Shabana Azim Sheikh, who she considers family.

Breathe in, breathe out

Dossier

Fitness enthusiast Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating the International Day of Yoga today by propagating its benefits. The Naagin actor points out that practicing yoga even thrice a week can change your life.  "The breathing techniques calm your mind, which is most needed in today's stressful times," she says.

