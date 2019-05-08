Telly Tattle: Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena divorce is getting messy

television

After allegedly accusing Vivian Dsena of domestic violence, Vahbiz Dorabjee is now maintaining a studied silence

Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena

Estranged TV couple, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena's divorce has turned into a slug fight. After allegedly accusing Dsena of domestic violence, Dorabjee is now maintaining a studied silence. Though they have been living apart for the past two years, the divorce battle continues in court as both parties are sticking to their guns. Their marriage hit a rough patch in 2016 due to compatibility issues. They tied the knot in 2013 after meeting on the set of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

Mark of a man

Jhansi Ki Rani actor Jason Shah can't resist the temptation of getting inked. He has got the face of a lion tattooed on his back. He says, "For me, the lion symbolises Jesus. I got it done on my back because Jesus has always got my back."



Jason Shah

It took the former Bigg Boss contestant eight hours to complete it. Though he already has two more tattoos - on his ankle and his biceps - he is already planning to get some more. He will soon be getting the names of his parents tattooed on his arm. Shah feels being inked is not an impediment for an actor. They can be easily camouflaged with a dollop of foundation.

Why be coy?



Ira Sone

Ira Sone, who was last seen in Desh Ki Beti Nandini, found herself out of work due to health reasons. She battled premature ovarian failure (POF) in which menopause sets in at a young age. Now that the treatment is complete, she is raring to make a comeback. The actor is keen to essay bold characters. "If I'm okay with portraying anger or jealousy on screen, why should I be reluctant to portray love or lust," she questions.

