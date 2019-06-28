Telly tattle: Vishal Aditya Singh to shake a leg with ex-flame Madhurima Tuli in Nach Baliye 9

television

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli

Shall we dance?

Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh will shake a leg with ex-flame Madhurima Tuli on the upcoming ninth season of Nach Baliye. The two, who met on the set of the historical, dated for a while before calling it quits. This year, the dance reality show is attempting to get former couples to get jiggy together.

Birthday gift

Jasmin Bhasin, who recently quit Dil Toh Happy Hain as she refused to play a mother's role, is holidaying in Paris with actor buddy Meera Deosthale. Bhasin has gone in for a makeover and now sports bangs. This is a birthday gift to herself. She turns a year older today.

Raaj Singh Arora on Great Indian Escape - Khule Aasaman Ki Oar

Raaj Singh Arora, who is part of the Great Indian Escape - Khule Aasaman Ki Oar, loves being part of the project. Talking about his role, he says, "I am playing the role of Flight Lieutenant MS Grewal who was then a flight lieutenant and now is a retired commander. He has been awarded by the AVS Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and is a decorated Air Force pilot."

There was a lot of groundwork that was put into the project. "The preparation was that before making the film, the director had interviewed everyone involved. He was trying to make a documentary so he had gone and stayed with each of the pilots for 6 days. We had 6 days of footage of each pilot and how they escaped and how they got stuck in Pakistan and what all happened. So there are 16 narrations to the same story, confirming all the points," he says.

He adds, "MS Grewal talked a lot about the whole situation, of how they planned, how they put it into action, what were their fear and how they thought they could have got killed as it was Pakistan."

