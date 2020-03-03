Telly tattle: Waluscha De Sousa injures her ligament; Sid Makkar's slam book answers

Mind over matter

Waluscha De Sousa sprained her foot and injured her ligament while shooting for her web debut with Apoorva Lakhia's yet-untitled Voot series. Despite the severe injuries, that restricted her from walking, the actor pulled off the climax scene.

Issue resolved

On the set of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Kumar Sanu opened up on his rift with Udit Narayan. He said, "A lot of people created misunderstandings between Uditji and me. But I am glad things have been clarified."

Dancing diva

During her stint as a judge on India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora said dancing led her to exercise. "I wasn't into fitness earlier, but after I started dancing, I realised the importance of fitness and haven't stopped since."

Slambook

Sid Makkar

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to read minds.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Margot Robbie.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was trapped in a grave — alive.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go and do what?

Go back in time and reinvent my career with all that I know.

Your best asset?

My eyes because they never lie.

