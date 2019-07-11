Telly Tattle: Wedded bliss for Pooja Ghai; Tinaa Dattaa receives Armenian love

television

Television actress Pooja Ghai ties knot with entrepreneur boyfriend Nowshir Engineer

Pooja Ghai with husband Nowshir Engineer and Tinaa Dattaa with a fan

Wedded bliss

Pooja Ghai, best remembered as Suhasi on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wed entrepreneur boyfriend Nowshir Engineer in a low-key ceremony. Yesterday, the actor shared the news on social media. Ghai was earlier married to Niraj Rawal with whom she has a son, Raaj.

The two separated in 2007. Later, she was in a relationship with actor-entrepreneur Vikas Kalantri, but things didn't work out between them. Though she renewed her marriage vows with Rawal in 2010, differences soon cropped up and the two went their separate ways again.

Armenian love

Tinaa Dattaa has just got herself a fan base in Armenia. The dubbed version of her show, Uttaran, is a hit in the country. During a recent trip to the country's capital, Yerevan, she was referred to as Iccha, her character's name. Datta says she is blessed to receive so much love. Armenians also love the sarees and jewellery the characters wear on the show.

