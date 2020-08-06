Telly Tattle: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha couple seek inspiration from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha couple Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will be re-enacting the Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Salman Khan song, Didi Tera Dewar Deewana, from Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994). The couple will be shaking a leg to the chartbuster as part of a special track in Rajan Shahi's production. Known for their on-screen chemistry, Joshi and Khan even dressed like Mads and Sallu for the sequence.

In the upcoming episode the audience will see the family celebrating Gayatri and Samarth's baby shower and Mohsin, Shivangi, take it up a notch with their super entertaining performance. While Shivangi looks stunning in the gorgeous purple saree, Mohsin looks quite dapper in the white suit that he sported with a black bow tie. Both the actors nailed their respective looks and their adorable chemistry as always is a delight to watch.

Donal Bisht is all set to play a pop star in the upcoming musical web series, The Socho Project. The Roop — Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor makes her digital debut in Abhigyan Jha's show. "My character Sasha Pink loves to be the centre of attention. She is popular, talented and confident," says Bisht who had to learn singing and to play musical instruments as part of the prep.

The current pandemic situation has forced us to be homebound. And we all are craving for a break. A break from the monotonous life that we were forced to be into, a break from the closed walls of our homes, a break from the same daily news. And actor Arjun Bijlani is one of the lucky few who was able to take this much-needed break with his family.

The Miley Jab Hun Tum actor is currently vacationing in Goa along with his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan. He has even treated his social media followers with some beautiful photographs with the serene beaches as the background. What's more, he even wished his friends and followers on friendship day in a video.

Arjun's pics are definitely giving us some vacation goals especially during these times when life has reached a standstill. But thanks to him for taking us on a visual tour through his pictures. Arjun has been part of shows like Left Right Left, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was last seen in the web series State of Siege: 26/11 which got him a lot of accolades.

