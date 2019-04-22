Telugu comic star Ali Basha to star in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

regional-cinema

The comedian Ali Basha plays Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan's sidekick in the action thriller Dabangg 3

Salman Khan and Ali Basha

Telugu actor Ali Basha is playing a constable in Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The comedian plays Chulbul Pandey's sidekick in the action thriller. Basha's entry in the cop drama will raise the guffaws as he is one of the most celebrated comedians in the South.

Dabangg 3 marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director Prabhudheva. The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'. The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman in Dabangg, which released in 2010. As per media reports, the upcoming film also stars Arbaaz as Makkhi.

Although Arbaaz Khan had ably helmed the second instalment of the popular franchise, the actor-producer surprised many when he handed over the baton to Prabhudheva for the third edition. "In a franchise, it's always good to bring a fresh perspective since the surroundings are essentially the same," he reasons, adding, "The next instalment may be directed by someone else, or I may return to helm it."

Salman Khan recently wrapped up the Maheshwar schedule of the film and treated his fans with a new still. The actor can be seen flaunting the signature Chulbul moustache. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is expected to release around Christmas this year and may clash with Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'.

