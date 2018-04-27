Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu to have a wax statue at prestigious Madame Tussauds

Mahesh Babu is all set to have his wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds



Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu who is currently basking in the success of Bharat Ane Nenu has another good news for all his fans. The superstar is all set to have his wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Mahesh Babu took to his social media sharing the news with everyone. Delighted Mahesh Babu shared a picture captioning, "Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds Thanks to the team of artists for their attention to detail. Incredible!".

Owing to Mahesh Babu's superstardom across the globe, Madame Tussauds is creating a replica of Mahesh Babu the actor, the phenomenon, and not any of his iconic characters. The superstar personally met the officials of Madame Tussauds and thanked the team of artists for their attention to details.

Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu is currently is garnering humongous response from across the nation. The film showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat The film has released on the big screen with a roaring response from Mahesh Babu fans.

