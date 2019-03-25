Mumbai temperature soars to 38 degrees Celsius
Deputy director-general of meteorology at the regional IMD, K S Hosalikar in his tweet stated, 'Situation is likely to continue for the next two days as per the model guidance. Take care and though it would be working days, avoid more exposure.'
Mumbai records another parching day as the maximum temperature shoots up to 36.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday making it the highest recorded maximum temperature for the month. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai observatory stated a gradual rise in temperature was expected.
Today also the maximum temperature recorded for the city was 37 degrees Celsius and is expected to soar up to 38 degrees Celsius.
Deputy director-general of meteorology at the regional IMD, K S Hosalikar in his tweet stated, 'Situation is likely to continue for the next two days as per the model guidance. Take care and though it would be working days, avoid more exposure.'
Mumbai recorded today 36.7 Deg C at Santacruz observatory, as forecasted. Colaba 33.5 Deg C.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 24, 2019
Situation is likely to continue for next two days as per the model guidance.
Take care and though it would be working days, avoid more exposure. pic.twitter.com/SaY21N5ezD
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Shimla experiences highest temperature till date, 27.5 degree Celsius