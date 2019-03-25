Mumbai temperature soars to 38 degrees Celsius

national

Deputy director-general of meteorology at the regional IMD, K S Hosalikar in his tweet stated, 'Situation is likely to continue for the next two days as per the model guidance. Take care and though it would be working days, avoid more exposure.'

Representational image

Mumbai records another parching day as the maximum temperature shoots up to 36.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday making it the highest recorded maximum temperature for the month. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai observatory stated a gradual rise in temperature was expected.

Today also the maximum temperature recorded for the city was 37 degrees Celsius and is expected to soar up to 38 degrees Celsius.

Deputy director-general of meteorology at the regional IMD, K S Hosalikar in his tweet stated, 'Situation is likely to continue for the next two days as per the model guidance. Take care and though it would be working days, avoid more exposure.'

Mumbai recorded today 36.7 Deg C at Santacruz observatory, as forecasted. Colaba 33.5 Deg C.

Situation is likely to continue for next two days as per the model guidance.



Take care and though it would be working days, avoid more exposure. pic.twitter.com/SaY21N5ezD — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 24, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Catch all Weather updates here