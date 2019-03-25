Mumbai temperature soars to 38 degrees Celsius

Updated: Mar 25, 2019, 12:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Deputy director-general of meteorology at the regional IMD, K S Hosalikar in his tweet stated, 'Situation is likely to continue for the next two days as per the model guidance. Take care and though it would be working days, avoid more exposure.'

Representational image

Mumbai records another parching day as the maximum temperature shoots up to 36.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday making it the highest recorded maximum temperature for the month. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai observatory stated a gradual rise in temperature was expected.

hot day

Today also the maximum temperature recorded for the city was 37 degrees Celsius and is expected to soar up to 38 degrees Celsius.

