Temporary tattoo? Saif Ali Khan flaunts his inked forearm

After their return from Himachal Pradesh, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been up and about. Saif has been flaunting a tattoo on his forearm. We assume it is a temporary one as part of his character's requirement for a film. Last year, while shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman, the nawab appeared to have gotten inked. But, it disappeared as soon as he wrapped up the film.

Speaking of Saif Ali Khan's film Bhoot Police, the horror-comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The makers had announced that the movie will be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur. Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS in the past.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is also a part of Dili, a web show, and Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan will be playing the antagonist in Adipurush. Om Raut's Bollywood debut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also had Saif as the central villain, Aurangzeb's royal guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore, pitted against Ajay Devgn's titular protagonist Tanhaji Malusare.

Adipurush is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in Jan 2021. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Speaking about the second web series, Saif is now looking forward to the release of Dilli (earlier titled Tandav), helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar (known for his films Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Sultan, Gunday, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai). Dilli is about the dark side of Indian politics. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias.

