Tenet director Christopher Nolan is in awe of 'visual' India

Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller Tenet is all set to release in India on December 4 in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, the film stars Washington as a spy who is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him manipulate the flow of time.

Shooting for the film took place in Mumbai as well, specifically at Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Speaking about filming in India, director Nolan heaped praises on the country, stating, "Every time I go to India, I am struck by how unbelievably visual the place is. I had shot in Jodhpur for The Dark Knight Rises, and always wanted to go back for a substantial sequence. Mumbai is one of the most extraordinary looking cities, in terms of its architecture."

Dimple Kapadia, who plays a pivotal role in Tenet, recently said in a chat with mid-day, "It was a stroke of good fortune that I not only landed the film, but also had an amazing experience working on it. Nolan is so friendly and unassuming. There was so much warmth."

