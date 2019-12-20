Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan's twisted drama welcomes you to afterlife

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tenet created a lot of buzz for all the obvious reasons! Firstly, for Christopher Nolan's storytelling technique, secondly, for its ensemble cast and various shooting locations. The trailer of the film dropped later in the day on December 19, and it shares a glimpse of David John Washington's life, the afterlife and his struggle of survival.

The scene starts where the actor is shown jumping off the buildings, and switching from various locations - from railway tracks to murky dungeons, David John Washington has a journey of the afterlife to complete. As the voiceover succeeds how the actor has a test to pass, and not everyone achieves victory in the same. Though we just saw a glimpse of Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia, who help him to pass the difficult paths. All he knows is the word 'Tenet' that will take him to what he is searching for!

Watch the trailer of Tenet here:

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan also offered details about the film in a media interaction. Tenet is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk and features a star-studded cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

"We're jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we're going to a number of different places. We're crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way," Nolan told Entertainment Weekly, which was quoted by PTI. The 49-year-old filmmaker said the project, which he also produces alongside his frequent collaborator Emma Thomas, has been mounted on a scale that is "certainly the biggest in terms of international reach," said the director.

"We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made," Nolan added. The director also revealed that Washington, a former football player and the star of "BlackKklansman" and "Ballers", is "very much the hero" of Tenet. "He's a massively talented actor and physically gifted. He's an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from cars and helicopters. This guy moves," Nolan said.

Tenet is scheduled to be released worldwide on July 17 2020.

With inputs from PTI