Tennis ace Kirsten Flipkens fined Rs 20,600 for cycling across border

Belgian tennis player Kirsten Flipkens was fined by police during a cycle ride recently. World No. 77 Kirsten unknowingly rode across the border, entering the Netherlands and paid the price for the violation. According to Dutch newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Kirsten had to pay the border police a fine of 250 euros.

"I had entered a route of 130km in my GPS [the system picks the route automatically] and then I saw that I found myself in The Netherlands [in Komoot] as it entered the shortest route back to Belgium. I saw them [police] from a distance of one kilometre and then immediately I was put aside like a criminal with sirens on the side. Really bad," a frustrated Kirsten wrote on Twitter, adding that another cyclist passing by told her, that he had received only a warning at the same crossing.

