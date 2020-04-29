Tennis babe Elina Svitolina has this on the top of her list during lockdown

Ukrainian tennis champion Elina Svitolina is keen to try new things during this Coronavirus-caused lockdown and hosting a TV show is on top of her list, according to tennisworldusa.org.

"I recently tried a completely new sphere. I have very long prepared for interviews and understand that it is not an easy job, especially for those people who are not in this area. I really liked it. Maybe in the future I want to do some TV show. It is interesting to me, and I think that now there is time to try something new," said the World No. 5 tennis ace.

Elina, 25, who is currently in lockdown with her Frennis tennis star boyfriend, Gael Monfils, 33, is also completingher online education. "I had to work hard to pull up on my French. I already know some of it, as I had learnt it before but now I'm doing an intensive mode. I am left with two tests: training on nutrition and I also want to take a course in psychology or fitness. This is what I want to do," added the 2018 WTA Finals champion.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news