Tennis babe Kristina Mladenovic enjoys jet-ski ride in Dubai

French tennis beauty Kristina Mladenovic is enjoying her Dubai getaway by trying her hand at watersports. On Thursday, she Instagrammed this picture (left) on a jet-ski and captioned it: "Finally back in town."

Last month, Mladenovic and Timea Babos retained their French Open women's doubles title, their second Grand Slam win this season after the Australian Open crown in January.

The second seed French-Hungarian pair beat the 14th-seeded team of Alexa Guarachi from Chile and American Desirae Krawczyk 6-4, 7-5.

