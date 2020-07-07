Tennis babe Naomi Osaka turns designer by masking it!

Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka is now exhibiting her flair for fashion.

The two-time Grand Slam champion and her sister Mari have designed fashionable face masks for charity in collaboration with UNICEF, Japan. The duo plan to give away all profits to support disadvantaged Japanese youth.

"I was seeing everyone in the US wearing the same medical mask, and I remember in Japan even before this whole situation happened, everyone were wearing masks and they were quite fashionable. So I wanted to release a mask that wasn't just for protection, but could also be used as a fashion statement," Osaka told Vogue magazine.

Meanwhile, Naomi's sister Mari said: "The idea came from Naomi at the beginning. I just kind of helped her with the design."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news