Tennis beauty Genie Bouchard flaunts her sexy beach body

Yesterday, Eugenie Bouchard posted this stunning picture on Instagram from Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson's private island, and wrote: "Day One."

Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard, who has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue twice, is used to flaunting her beach body on social media.

Eugenie Bouchard is a Canadian-born professional tennis player residing in the Bahamas. At the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, she became the first Canadian-born player representing Canada to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament in singles, finishing runner-up to Petra Kvitová; she also reached the semifinals of the 2014 Australian Open and 2014 French Open.

Having won the 2012 Wimbledon girls' title, she was named WTA Newcomer of the Year at the end of the 2013 WTA Tour. Finally, Bouchard received the WTA Most Improved Player award for the 2014 season and reached a career-high ranking of No. 5, becoming the first Canadian female tennis player to be ranked in the top 5 in singles.

