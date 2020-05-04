Search

Tennis hottie Eugenie Bouchard stuns in leopard print bikini, but has bad hair day

Updated: May 04, 2020, 08:33 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Meanwhile, another one asked: "@geniebouchard why? it's perfect. and no way TJ ever looked that good in a bikini."

Pic courtesy/Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram account

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard shared this picture taken at a beach destination with her 2.1 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Bored."

Later, she wrote: "If I had known someone was taking a pic I would NOT have done my hair like Thomas Jefferson," to which an online user replied: "@geniebouchard Thomas has cute hair! So what."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

bored

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) onMay 2, 2020 at 1:21pm PDT

Meanwhile, another one asked: "@geniebouchard why? it's perfect. and no way TJ ever looked that good in a bikini."

And the third one said: "@geniebouchard but kinda younger cuter version of Thomas Jefferson."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK