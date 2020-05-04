Tennis hottie Eugenie Bouchard stuns in leopard print bikini, but has bad hair day
Meanwhile, another one asked: "@geniebouchard why? it's perfect. and no way TJ ever looked that good in a bikini."
Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard shared this picture taken at a beach destination with her 2.1 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Bored."
Later, she wrote: "If I had known someone was taking a pic I would NOT have done my hair like Thomas Jefferson," to which an online user replied: "@geniebouchard Thomas has cute hair! So what."
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, another one asked: "@geniebouchard why? it's perfect. and no way TJ ever looked that good in a bikini."
And the third one said: "@geniebouchard but kinda younger cuter version of Thomas Jefferson."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe