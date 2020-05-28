Tennis Premier League ready for third season

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) is prepping for its third season. With team owners like Leander Paes, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Khosla Kumar backing the league, the new season will see a host of exciting changes, to be announced as soon as the lockdown is eased.

"I've been in touch with many players and they're finding it difficult to sustain in these troubled times with no international tournaments. We want to do the best we can for the sportsmen of our country including the wheelchair players, who are an integral part of our League," said TPL's founder Kunal Thakkur.

"The plan is to give an advance to each player of the League as soon as possible. We also intend to donate the registration fees to the coaches across India," added the league's co-founder Mrunal Jain.

