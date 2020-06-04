Tennis star Andy Roddick and model wife Brooklyn Decker have 'no space for romance'

Parenting is a tough ask, no matter who you are. Like normal people, even celebrities find parenthood challenging. American model/actor Brooklyn Decker and former tennis player Andy Roddick are no different. The couple, who have two children — son Hank, four, and daughter Stevie, two — said raising kids chips at romance.

Brooklyn and Andy are both busy in their respective careers, and Brooklyn said finding time for each other becomes difficult as they have two kids to take care of. "I don't know if there's a lot of space for romance, as unromantic as that sounds," she was quoted as saying by PureWow magazine.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn explained how splitting their time between two different homes is a task. "We live on the East Coast and Texas and work in California. My husband travels a lot for work, so it's just sort of chaotic and that's ok with me," Brooklyn added.

