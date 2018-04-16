Tennis to cricket! Leander Paes takes on batsman's role in Bandra

India tennis ace Leander Paes seems to have swapped his racquet for a cricket bat, as he plays in the Bowl Out Xeries, an under-arm cricket league, at St Andrew's Turf, Bandra yesterday

India tennis ace Leander Paes seems to have swapped his racquet for a cricket bat, as he plays in the Bowl Out Xeries, an under-arm cricket league, at St Andrew's Turf, Bandra yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates