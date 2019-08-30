Search

Terminator: Dark Fate to hit Indian theatres on November 1

Updated: Aug 30, 2019, 21:32 IST | PTI

Terminator: Dark Fate reunites Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who originally starred in the first two films

Terminator: Dark Fate to hit Indian theatres on November 1
Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate poster. Image souced from mid-day archives

The latest installment in the Terminator franchise, Dark Fate, is set to release in India on November 1. The announcement was made by Fox Star India on Twitter, saying the movie will be released in five Indian languages besides English.

"Bigger, meaner and straight up explosive, and it's only getting started! Check out the official poster for Terminator Dark Fate, in cinemas November 1. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam," the studio tweeted on Friday.

The much-awaited film, directed by Tim Miller, is a direct sequel to James Cameron's 1991 "Terminator: Judgement Day" and will retcon the events of the last three films in the franchise. The new film reunites Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who originally starred in the first two films.

The two veterans are joined by newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta in "Dark Fate".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

hollywood news

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship to hit theatres on November 15

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK