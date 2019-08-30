Terminator: Dark Fate to hit Indian theatres on November 1

hollywood

Terminator: Dark Fate reunites Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who originally starred in the first two films

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate poster. Image souced from mid-day archives

The latest installment in the Terminator franchise, Dark Fate, is set to release in India on November 1. The announcement was made by Fox Star India on Twitter, saying the movie will be released in five Indian languages besides English.

"Bigger, meaner and straight up explosive, and it's only getting started! Check out the official poster for Terminator Dark Fate, in cinemas November 1. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam," the studio tweeted on Friday.

The much-awaited film, directed by Tim Miller, is a direct sequel to James Cameron's 1991 "Terminator: Judgement Day" and will retcon the events of the last three films in the franchise. The new film reunites Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who originally starred in the first two films.

The two veterans are joined by newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta in "Dark Fate".

