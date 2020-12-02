Testing times! Kriti Kharbanda shares video of her COVID-19 swab test

Kriti Kharbanda did a COVID-19 test before she began shooting for her next, 14 Phere, and shared it on social media. Sharing a video in which a medical staff member can be seen taking a nasal swab with Kriti, the actress wrote in the caption, "Because.. safety first. It's very important that we keep ourselves safe in order to safeguard the ones around us. Regular testing before the start of #14phere [sic]"

Looks like she has not read Vir Das' post asking stars to stop sharing such images as it's not 'engaging' content and a 'test more for the sweat-soaked healthcare worker'. Last week, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Been seeing these videos for months now. Hear me out, please. There's someone drenched in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You're not the one struggling. The test sucks for them more."

He also shared a note in a picture.

Well, coming back to Kriti's 14 Phere, the movie will be directed by Devanshu Singh. 14 Phere is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant had recently announced the beginning of shoot on his verified Instagram account.

Sharing a photo with his co-star Kriti, Vikrant had written: "Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Along with @kriti.kharbanda, and directed by @deva_stating. A @zeestudiosofficial production. #ShootBegins today! #BackInAction."

