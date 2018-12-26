Thackeray trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui roars as the politician

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the character of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. The film releases on January 25, 2019

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer of one of the most anticipated biopics, Thackeray, is out! The versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui is portraying the character of the politician, Bal Thackeray. The film touches on the aspects of the politician's life and how he formed a political party named, Shiv Sena.

Watch the trailer here:

Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also features Amrita Rao as his wife. This will be Amrita's return on the silver screen after a long sabbatical. The film is produced by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and he is already in plans to make a sequel to this film.

On casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the late Shiv Sena founder, Raut said: "The decision was completely mine and I never discussed it with anyone else. When I thought that Nawazuddin can play role of Balasaheb that time, I started discussing with him about this film."

Thackeray, a biopic on late Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray has been written by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in lead roles. It will be released in Hindi, Marathi, and English languages on January 25, 2019.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Never Thought I Will Be A Successful Actor, Star

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates