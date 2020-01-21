Thakur, 18 others convicted for sexual assault of girl inmates

Activists take part in a protest against the sexual assault of girls at a Muzaffarpur shelter. File pic

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday convicted Brajesh Thakur and 18 others for sexual and physical assault on several girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape. Thakur, a former MLA of Bihar People's Party (BPP), used to run the shelter.

The court acquitted one of the accused. It fixed January 28 for arguments on the quantum of sentence. The court had on March 30, 2019, framed charges against the accused, including Thakur, for offences of criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors. It had held trial for the offences of rape, sexual assault, drugging of minors and criminal intimidation among other charges.

Thakur and employees of his shelter, as well as Bihar department of social welfare officials were charged with criminal conspiracy, neglect of duty and failure to report assault on the girls.

