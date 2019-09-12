Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut to work with prosthetics expert Jason Collins of Captain Marvel fame

After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut is busy preparing for actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa's biopic, titled, Thalaivi. Kangana is taking regular dance lessons and is also learning the late leader's native language, Tamil.

Speaking about the film's progress, the producer Vishnu Induri of Thalaivi said in a statement, "The pre-production is in full swing and the team is in Mysore for the recce and as planned earlier, the shoot will start post-Diwali."

The makers also gave an interesting deet about Kangana Ranaut's look in the film. "Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we need a good amount of pre-production for that. We have roped in Hollywood Make-up artists for Kangana's makeover."

The producer took to his Twitter account to reveal this detail:

#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana's makeover. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut — Vishnu Induri (@vishinduri) September 12, 2019

Jason Collins has done prosthetics work in Captain Marvel, Hunger Games, and Blade Runner. Kangana is time and again spotted attending Bharatanatyam classes regularly, and there is a lot of excitement around what she has in store for the audience. Especially because prior to becoming a politician, Jayalalithaa was also an actress. Not only this, it has now been revealed by the actress' spokesperson that Kangana will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers.

The song will be choreographed by Gayathri Raghuram, a renowned choreographer from the South Indian Film Industry. In accordance with the period the track is set in, the song will have a distinctly retro vibe. Going by her diligent rehearsals, it looks like Kangana is all set to deliver a song which will set new benchmarks.

Thalaivi will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi. While there are reports that the film has been stalled, the representatives of this film have said that the shoot starts rolling as per schedule without any delay.

