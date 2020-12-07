Thane: 20-year-old man held for strangling teen wife to death after quarrel

A 20-year-old powerloom worker was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly killing his 19-year-old wife, a police official said on Monday.

Mohammad Fazal Ansari and his wife Suraiya would have frequent fights as he suspected her character, and after one such argument late Sunday night, he strangled her, Inspector Nitin Patil of Shanti Nagar police station said.

Ansari was arrested after neighbours called police, he added.

