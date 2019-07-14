Thane: Bodies of two teens found in Mithagar creek in Kopri

national

The bodies were found a day after a missing case was registered at the Kopri police station by their families

Police on Saturday recovered bodies of two teenagers who apparently drowned in Mithagar creek near KC Engineering College in Kopri. Officials said that the deceased persons have been identified as Shubham Vinod Devkar (15) and Pravin Satyam Kanchari (15), residents of Subhash Nagar area.

The members of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), police officials and fire brigade are present at the site. The dead bodies have been handed over to the police, officials said.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, further investigation in this regard is underway.

In another incident, the city received moderate rainfall between Saturday and Sunday while the suburbs received the bulk of it. While no one else was injured on Sunday, after a search that lasted several hours, the body of the 12-year-old boy who was swept into the sea during high tide at Marine Drive on Saturday was found nearly 24 hours later.

On Saturday, at around 2 pm, 12-year-old Sahil Khan, a Nagpada resident, was swept into the sea from Marine Drive. Twenty-two-year-old Javed Khan rushed to save him but also got swept away. While Javed's body was found on Saturday, the search continued for Sahil until his body was recovered at 1 pm on Sunday.

Based on the data of the India Meteorological Department, the observatory in Colaba received 11.6 mm while the one at Santa Cruz recorded 41.3 mm of rainfall. Until Sunday, this year the observatory at Colaba has recorded cumulative rainfall of 715 mm while the one at Santa Cruz recorded 1163 mm of rainfall.

