Thane: Builder duped of Rs 30 lakh on promise of getting loan

A builder from Kalyan was allegedly duped of Rs 30 lakh by a couple from Sangli district, who promised him a loan of Rs 3 crore, police said on Tuesday. As per the complaint filed by one Sachin Adsul, he was in need of finance for his upcoming project for which he approached one of his friends, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.



The friend introduced Adsul to the accused Ankush Kadam and Pooja Kadam, who promised to arrange the loan from a finance company, Narkar added. The couple also sought Rs 30 lakh as processing fee for arranging the loan, which Adsul paid in instalments from August 2017, the police officer added. However, Adsul did not get any loan and when enquired the couple gave evasive replies.



According to Narkar, Adsul said the accused asked him not to complain to the finance company and issued cheques to him as refund of the money paid but the cheques got dishonoured. After the cheques bounced, Adsul lodged a complaint with police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, she said, adding a probe was on.