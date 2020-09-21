Thane building collapse: 10 killed, over a dozen feared trapped
The tragedy caught the residents in sleep when the three-storey structure in Patel Compound abruptly collapsed around 3.45 am
At least 10 persons were killed and over a dozen feared trapped after a three-storey building crashed at Bhiwandi town in Thane district in the early hours of Monday.
The tragedy caught the residents in sleep when the three-storey structure in Patel Compound abruptly collapsed around 3.45 am
BHIWANDI COLLAPSE :— ÑαtÑα prαdhαnà¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤£ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¬¸à¬¤àà¬¯à¬ªàà¬°à¬§à¬¾à¬¨-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) September 21, 2020
ð¶Info recd from TMC
ð¶G+3 building collapsed ð¶Bhivandi-0400 hrs tdy
ð¶20 persons reportedly rescued by locals (TBC)
ð¶20-25 feared trapped(TBC)
ð¶@NDRFHQ Team of @5Ndrf ð¶rushed to site-0500 hrs.
ð¶details follow@HMOIndia @PIBMumbai @ANI @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/zv1i3UddkI
Rescue teams of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the site.
At least 25 persons have been rescued, while another dozen persons are feared trapped under the debris. More details are awaited.
BHIWANDI COLLAPSE: update2— ÑαtÑα prαdhαnà¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤£ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¬¸à¬¤àà¬¯à¬ªàà¬°à¬§à¬¾à¬¨-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) September 21, 2020
ð¶@NDRFHQ teams on site
ð¶20-25 feared trapped(TBC)
ð¶CANINE SEARCH ON
ð¶Technical search on
ð¶More #NDRF teams en route
ð¶details follow@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBMumbai @ANI @ndmaindia @DDNewsHindi @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/TfQhgzTf8b
"The number of deaths have risen to 10 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson said.
Around 20 families were reportedly staying inside the building which was about 40 years old.
(With inputs from agency)
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe