Thane building collapse: 10 killed, over a dozen feared trapped

At least 10 persons were killed and over a dozen feared trapped after a three-storey building crashed at Bhiwandi town in Thane district in the early hours of Monday.

The tragedy caught the residents in sleep when the three-storey structure in Patel Compound abruptly collapsed around 3.45 am

Rescue teams of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the site.

At least 25 persons have been rescued, while another dozen persons are feared trapped under the debris. More details are awaited.

"The number of deaths have risen to 10 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson said.

Around 20 families were reportedly staying inside the building which was about 40 years old.

