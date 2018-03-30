Thane cops summon RTI activists using PILs to extort builders, contractors

Summons sent after CM receives letter from MLA alleging some activists have been misusing RTI Act by filing writ petitions and PILs to extort builders and contractors



The Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has sent summons to 21 RTI activists and a few corporators, on the orders of CM Devendra Fadnavis. The CM asked the Thane police to look into the matter after receiving a letter from MLA Pratap Sarnaik alleging some of them were extorting builders and contractors by misusing the RTI Act.

Cops have received detailed reports on the rogue activists from the Thane municipal commissioner. According to Thane AEC officers, Sarnaik had written to the CM about illegal activities of the RTI activists, who were taking information on projects being done by the government and municipal corporations and filing writ petitions or PILs to blackmail builders and contractors in order to extort money. Once they get the money, they withdraw the petition.



Sarnaik said, "Filing RTI is the right of every person. But since the past few years, I have seen some activists file RTI and blackmail civic officers, contactors and builders to extort money. They later withdraw their petition or don't follow it up stating that they are satisfied with the reply. This activity is wrong, which is why I had sent a letter to CM asking him to do something about it. The government has replied positively on it."

Cops said this is a big racket that has been active since years. Amongst 21 activists on the list, 10 have filed and withdrawn several petitions. Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector, AEC said , "After the CM's orders, we took information from the TMC commissioner, who gave us 21 names. It's a big scam. We have summoned them and started taking statements of builders who have been victims. Soon, we will file an FIR [after] collecting all evidence. Seventy nine such writ petitions and PIL have been filed in past four years in Thane."

