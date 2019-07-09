Thane Crime: 3 cheat car owners by promising good returns

crime

Representational Pic

In another case of crime in the city, three persons from Thane district in Maharashtra have been arrested for reportedly cheating owners of private cars, after they hire vehicles by promising them some good returns, police said Tuesday.

After some people filed complaints, the police acted upon them and started investigation in the matter.

They found out that the accused would lure people by taking their cars on rent to be used as tourist vehicles. In return, the accused promised good financial returns to the car owners, Kasarwadavali police station's senior inspector Kishore Khairnar said.

However, when the car owners neither got the money nor their vehicle, they realised that they were cheated and approached the police, he said.

"The modus operandi of the accused was to sell these cars and run away with the money," he said. Following the probe, the police arrested the three accused, Naresh Shetty (32) and Bhaskar Pawar (28) and Tarkeshwar Pandey (27), here on Sunday, he said, adding that two cars were also seized from their possession. The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), he said.

Inputs from PTI

