Thane Crime: 4 kg charas worth Rs 1 crore seized, one held

Around 4 kg charas worth Rs 1 crore was seized from a person near Gopal Ashram Hotel, MIDC complex in Thane on Tuesday, said a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official.

The accused, identified as Ashraf Mustafa Shah has been arrested. He is a resident of Wagle street, Thane (West). A team of NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) also seized 11 kg marijuana worth Rs 2 lakh from his house.

“The source of the seized Charas was from Jammu Kashmir and it was supposed to be delivered in Mumbai,” said Sameer Wankhede, IRS, Zonal Director, NCB, MZU.

Further investigation is on.

