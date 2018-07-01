Thane Crime: 5 held with fake notes and weapons in Navghar

As per the police investigations, Faisal's father Idris was arrested in March this year with fake notes by Amboli police in Mumbai and they (police) suspect he could be the main person behind the racket

Pic/Azim Tamboli

The Navghar police in Bhyandar arrested five people with fake currency in a car and later on seized weapons from a member of the gang. As per police, the first four were arrested on June 25th and questioning of the four led to the fifth arrest. The five arrested by the police are Fiasal Shaikh, Imran Charoli, Sayyed Rizwan, Saud Sayyed and they were arrested before and the fifth culprit Aman Mukiya from Andheri was arrested on June 29.

Police said an informer told them that they (culprits) had a lavish life style by spending fake notes and on conducting searches police found Rs 1.20 lakh fake notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 along with an ertiga car. While searching for the fifth accused, police at his home found fake notes of Rs 29,000 along with 10-12 swords and other antique weapons.



Pic/Azim Tamboli

As per the police investigations, Faisal's father Idris was arrested in March this year with fake notes by Amboli police in Mumbai and they (police) suspect he could be the main person behind the racket. The police are questioning him about the source of the fake currency.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates