Thane Crime: 52-year-old man abduct and rapes minor girl in nearby hill

May 20, 2018, 19:51 IST | Mid-day online desk

Thane Police on Sunday said that the accused has been arrested and booked under the IPC and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

A 52-year-old man had allegedly abducted an 11-year-old girl, his neighbour, from her house and raped her at a nearby hill. Thane Police on Sunday said that the accused has been arrested and booked under the IPC and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The identity of the accused, a resident of Mumbra township, was not disclosed. According to police, the accused entered the victim's house in the wee hours yesterday and lifted her while she and her siblings were asleep.

He allegedly took her to a nearby hill and raped, said police PRO Sukhada Narkar

