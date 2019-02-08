Thane Crime: 8 of inter-state gang of car lifters held

crime

As many as 80 cars valued at around R3.4 crore were seized from Pune, Mumbai, and some places in Rajastan and Karnataka, said Thane's Joint Commissioner of Police Madhukar Pandey

Nine members of a gang of car lifters, who allegedly stole more than 100 vehicles from several states, have been arrested by Thane police, a senior official said on Thursday.

During the probe, cops got information about the gang's involvement in theft of around 170 vehicles. They'd first received a complaint of theft in December 2018 of a car from Thane. All the nine accused were subsequently nabbed in the last few days. Their modus operandi was to first steal the vehicle, take it to a godown in Pune, and then obtain a fake RC book for it from Nagaland. They would later change details of the car's engine and chassis before selling the vehicles.

