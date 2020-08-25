Thane Crime: Bakers attack man, kill relative for starting the same business they had

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Kalyan's Mahatma Phule police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting and killing a 45-year-old man in the Waldhuni area. The three accused have been identified as Salluddin Ansari (25), his brother Kashimuddin (28), and relative Mohammed Ansari (20).

The victim, Roshanlal Kanojia's relative, Amarbahadur Kanojia started a bakery after his laundry business took a hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, this did not go well with three accused because the new shop affected their business, reports Hindustan Times.

The accused have been running a bakery for the past five years, while the Kanojias opened their shop nearly shop 20 days ago, an officer from Mahatma Phule police station said.

"On Monday morning, the three accused approached Amarbahadur Kanojia and threatened him to close his business. They were angry at him for starting the same business that they had and for selling products at lower prices to attract more customers. The accused then started assaulting Amarbahadur. When his relative Roshanlal intervened, they assaulted him too, till he fell unconscious," the officer added.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The three accused, then, fled from the spot. Roshan was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Senior police inspector N Bankar said, "With the help of CCTV footage and eyewitness, we arrested the trio under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever