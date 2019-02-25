Thane Crime: IIT Bombay pervert nabbed for filming people bathing

national

The 34-year-old man, who is currently pursuing higher education from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, allegedly used his mobile phone to film women bathing

In what can be called as a shocking incident coming from thane, a 34-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly filming people bathing. Police said that the accused is a student who is pursuing higher education from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

The molester, identified as Avinash Kumar Yadav, is a Thane-resident who has been arrested under section 354 (any man who watches or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code.

"A woman filed a complain that she found a mobile phone on the bathroom window while she was bathing on Friday night. She alerted her husband who confiscated the phone. The couple saw the accused fleeing from the place," a Kapurbawdi police station official said.

"The accused was nabbed by other residents. The mobile phone had clips of men and women, mostly residents of the same building, bathing," he added.

In another incident in Thane, a 36-year-old man was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a local court for raping a married woman in his neighbourhood. District Judge Kavita D Shirbhate convicted Bablu Lakhan Shaha under section 376 (rape), 385 (extortion) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him.

(With inputs from PTI)

