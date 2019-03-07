Thane Crime: Man gets life for murdering 16-year-old girl

crime

On November 3, 2014, Zahir, a Nashik resident, barged into the house of the minor, after her parents rejected his proposal of marriage, and stabbed her

Representational picture

The Thane sessions court, on Wednesday, convicted a murderer and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing a 16-year-old girl who had refused to marry him.

The complainant's lawyer Sushma Mishra said, "Her father and our team are very happy with the conviction. The convict, Zahir Sayyed, has also got an additional 10 years for trying to kill the girl's father."

